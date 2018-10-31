Alitalia receives two binding offers, one expression of interest: airline

ROME (Reuters) - State-appointed administrators at Alitalia said on Wednesday they had received two binding offers for the Italian airline and one non-binding expression of interest.

They gave no details of the bids, saying only that they would examine the proposals carefully in the coming days.

Italy’s state-controlled railways Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) IPO-FERRO.MI said on Tuesday they would put in an offer for the airline.

A source with knowledge of the matter said Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) had submitted the second binding offer for Alitalia. The U.S. airline could not be reached for an immediate comment.

Earlier on Wednesday, budget airline EasyJet (EZJ.L) said it had submitted a revised expression of interest for a restructured Alitalia.