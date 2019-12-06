Italy appoints new administrator for struggling Alitalia

FILE PHOTO: An Alitalia airplane is seen before take off from the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s industry ministry appointed on Friday a new temporary administrator for Alitalia, after his three predecessors ended their mandate without finding a solution for the struggling airline.

After a consortium of potential rescuers backtracked, the appointment of Giuseppe Leogrande allows Rome to unlock a further loan of 400 million euros ($441 million) needed to keep the loss-making carrier in business and potentially increase the chances of a future tie-up with German rival Lufthansa (LHAG.DE).

Sources had told Reuters last month that Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli would ask the current administrators - Daniele Discepolo, Enrico Laghi and Stefano Paleari - to quit to make room for a single administrator with more powers.

A consortium of potential investors - comprising Italian railways group Ferrovie dello Stato, infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI) and U.S. carrier Delta (DAL.N) - decided not to present a binding offer for Alitalia last month after months of negotiations.

Lufthansa has repeatedly said it would be interested in investing in Alitalia once it went through a complete restructuring.

The Italian airline, which went through two previous rescues in 2008 and 2014, has a workforce of 11,600 people.

Industry analysts calculate Alitalia has already burnt through roughly 9 billion of euros in taxpayers’ money.