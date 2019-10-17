Italy would welcome Lufthansa taking stake in Alitalia: government source

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government would welcome German carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) taking a stake in Alitalia, a government source said on Thursday.

Two other sources close to the matter said earlier that Lufthansa has expressed a willingness to join the rescue of the Italian loss-making carrier.

Alitalia received a commitment on Tuesday from Italian toll-road operator Atlantia (ATL.MI) and state railways Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) to each take a stake provided a number of conditions were met.

Italy on Thursday granted the troubled airline a new bridge loan of 350 million euros for six months.