Aerospace and Defense

Italy to discuss revamp of Alitalia with EU next week: ministers

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Alitalia logo sign is seen at Fiumicino airport in Rome, Italy, February 5. 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italy intends to press ahead with the nationalisation of carrier Alitalia, the economy, industry and transport ministries said in a joint statement clarifying the stance of the new cross-party ruling coalition on the politically controversial issue.

The three new ministers will discuss the revamp of the carrier with EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager next week, they said.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Francesca Landini; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti

