Italy to discuss revamp of Alitalia with EU next week: ministers

FILE PHOTO: The Alitalia logo sign is seen at Fiumicino airport in Rome, Italy, February 5. 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italy intends to press ahead with the nationalisation of carrier Alitalia, the economy, industry and transport ministries said in a joint statement clarifying the stance of the new cross-party ruling coalition on the politically controversial issue.

The three new ministers will discuss the revamp of the carrier with EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager next week, they said.