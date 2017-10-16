FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals
October 16, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 4 days ago

Lufthansa confirms made offer for part of Alitalia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German airline group Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has made an offer for parts of Italy’s ailing national carrier Alitalia [CAITLA.UL], it said on Monday, just days after agreeing a deal for parts of insolvent rival Air Berlin (AB1.DE).

FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa airliners park at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“Lufthansa has opted not to make an offer for the complete Airline but has stated interest in only parts of the Global network traffic and European and domestic point-to-point business,” it said in a statement.

Earlier, Italian daily Corriere della Serra reported Lufthansa had offered 500 million euros ($590 million) for planes, airport runway slots and air crew. It had also proposed halving Alitalia’s workforce of 12,000 employees and reducing its short- and medium-range flights, the report said.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
