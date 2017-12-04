FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish insurer Tryg to buy Alka for $1.3 billion
December 4, 2017 / 6:26 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Danish insurer Tryg to buy Alka for $1.3 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Denmark’s largest insurance company Tryg (TRYG.CO) said on Monday it agreed to buy unlisted competitor Alka Forsikring for 8.2 billion Danish crowns ($1.31 billion) in a bid to strengthen its presence in the property and casualty insurance markets.

“Such an acquisition would likely result in cost synergies for Tryg given geographic and product overlap,” analysts at Credit Suisse said.

Tryg said it has identified 300 million crowns per annum in merger benefits to be delivered by 2021. It expects the deal to add to earnings from 2019 with a high single-digit boost to earnings by 2021.

Tryg said it expects to fund the deal with an equity placement of up to 10 percent of its outstanding shares with its major owner TryghedsGruppen subscribing for 60 percent of the placement.

The total deal value includes excess capital of 2.5 billion crowns, valuing Alka’s operations at 5.7 billion crowns, Tryg added.

Alka, founded in 1944, is owned by Danish trade union movement, companies affiliated with the unions, Folksam and its employees.

Tryg said it expects to bank on Alka’s successful partnerships with unions and this opens “significant opportunities to expand the business.”

($1 = 6.2692 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Gdynia; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
