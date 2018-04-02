FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
April 2, 2018 / 11:19 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

FDA rejects application to review Alkermes' depression treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alkermes Plc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected the application seeking approval for its experimental depression drug, citing insufficient evidence of effectiveness.

The company said it strongly disagreed with the FDA and planned to appeal the regulator’s decision after the regulator sent a “Refusal to File” letter to the company.

The drug, ALKS 5461, is being tested as adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder in patients with an inadequate response to standard antidepressant therapies.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.