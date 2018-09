NEW YORK (Reuters) - Allergan Plc said it expects revenue at its medical aesthetics unit to grow to $7 to $8 billion by 2025, even as it faces increasing competition for its blockbuster wrinkle treatment, Botox.

The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Revenue from the business in 2017 was $3.8 billion, Allergan said. It said the forecast implies an 8 to 10 percent compound annual growth rate.