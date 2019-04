FILE PHOTO: The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration November 23, 2015. To match special report USA-FDA/CASES REUTERS/Thomas White

(Reuters) - The Canadian health regulator said on Thursday it was advising Allergan Plc that it plans to suspend the license for the Botox-maker’s Biocell breast implants.

Health Canada said its move followed the completion of its assessment of textured breast implants as part of a larger ongoing safety review.