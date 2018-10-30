FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 1:47 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Allergan CEO disappointed with early buyer interest in business units

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Allergan CEO Brent Saunders gives an interview on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Allergan Plc’s (AGN.N) Chief Executive Officer Brent Saunders said on Tuesday early buyer interest in its women’s health and infectious diseases business units was below the price of what he believes the businesses are valued.

Saunders said in a conference call that the company had received preliminary expressions of interest for some of these businesses.

Earlier in May, the Dublin-based drugmaker said it planned to sell the two units, the outcome of a strategic review that the company had undertaken under Saunders earlier this year.

Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

