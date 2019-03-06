Allergan's add-on treatment for depression fails late-stage studies

FILE PHOTO: The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration November 23, 2015. To match special report USA-FDA/CASES REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Allergan Plc said on Wednesday its experimental add-on treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD) failed to meet the main goals of three late-stage studies, sending the drugmaker’s shares down 4 percent after the bell.

The trials evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of Allergan’s treatment, rapastinel, compared to placebo, both in combination with antidepressant therapy (ADT) in patients with depression who had a partial response to ADT, the company said.

“We will evaluate the impact of these data on the ongoing monotherapy MDD program and suicidality in MDD study. We expect to make a decision on these programs during the course of 2019,” David Nicholson, chief research & development officer at Allergan, said.

The company said rapastinel was well tolerated and demonstrated a safety and tolerability profile similar to placebo in all three pivotal clinical trials.

An interim analysis of the treatment in a relapse prevention study also indicated that the main goals will not be met, the company said.