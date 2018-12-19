Allergan stops sales in Europe of breast implants linked to cancer

PARIS (Reuters) - Breast implants made by drugmaker Allergan, which have been linked to a rare form of cancer, are being taken off the market in Europe, said a French regulatory body.

France’s National Agency for the Safety of Medicines & Health Products (ANSM) said in a statement late Tuesday that the decision concerned Allergan’s Microcell and Biocell products.

The French regulator added that it had not identified any immediate risk for the health of women carrying these implants.

Allergan, best known for its Botox and Juvederm products, had said it has been considering a sale of its women’s health and infectious disease businesses. However, the Dublin-based company said in October that the initial offers had been too low.