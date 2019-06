FILE PHOTO: The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration in Singapore November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc said on Tuesday it would acquire Botox-maker Allergan Plc in a cash-and-stock deal for about $63 billion.

Allergan shareholders will receive 0.8660 AbbVie shares and $120.30 in cash for each share held, for a total consideration of $188.24 per Allergan share.