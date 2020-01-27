Nestle buys Allergan business to expand in medical nutrition

FILE PHOTO: The Nestle logo is seen during the opening of the 151st Annual General Meeting of Nestle in Lausanne, Switzerland April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) on Monday said it is buying Allergan’s Zenpep to expand in medical nutrition with a product for people who cannot digest food properly because their pancreas does not provide enough enzymes to break down fat, protein, and carbohydrates.

Zenpep had sales of $237 million in 2018.

“This is a significant opportunity for our business in the United States to add a complementary product to our existing range of nutrition products that support food ingestion, digestion and absorption,” said Greg Behar, head of Nestle Health Science‮ ‬in a statement.