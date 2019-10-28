Allergan settles Alzheimer's therapy lawsuit for $750 million

The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Allergan Plc said on Monday it had settled a class action lawsuit brought by a group of direct purchasers of Alzheimer’s disease therapy Namenda, resolving the litigation that was set to face trial this month.

Under the agreement, the drugmaker’s Forest units will pay $750 million to the plaintiff, which will be recorded as a charge in its third-quarter results.

The company said the settlement makes no admission of wrongdoing on its part.