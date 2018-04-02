Allergan seeks options for women's health unit: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Allergan Plc is considering options for its women’s health unit, including a sale, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration in Singapore November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

A sale, which would likely attract interest from private equity firms, could value the business at more than $5 billion, according to the Bloomberg report.

The women’s health unit, which makes oral contraceptive pills to menopause treatment, raked in $1.04 billion sales in 2017.

A decision on whether to pursue a sale hasn’t been made and the Botox maker could choose to keep the business, Bloomberg reported. An Allergan spokeswoman declined to comment.

The company’s shares closed at $162.27, and have fallen about 34 percent in the last twelve months.