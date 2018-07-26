Allergan quarterly profit beats on Botox sales

(Reuters) - Allergan Plc (AGN.N) topped analysts’ quarterly profit estimates on Thursday as demand rose for its medical aesthetic products, including blockbuster wrinkle treatment Botox.

The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The company also raised its full-year forecast for adjusted profit to range between $16 per share and $16.50 per share, from an earlier estimate of $15.65 to $16.25.

Sales of Botox, Allergan’s best-selling product, jumped 14.5 percent to $934.5 million in the second quarter. This topped the average estimate of $718.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding items, the drugmaker earned $4.42 per share, easily beating analysts’ estimate of $4.13.

The company reported a smaller net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of $472.5 million, or $1.39 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $795.5 million, or $2.37 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 2.9 percent to $4.12 billion.

Allergan also said its board had authorized a new $2 billion share buyback program.