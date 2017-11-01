FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allergan third-quarter revenue rises 11.4 percent
November 1, 2017 / 11:26 AM / in 10 minutes

Allergan third-quarter revenue rises 11.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Botox-maker Allergan Plc said on Wednesday its quarterly net sales rose 11.4 percent on higher demand for its medical aesthetics products.

FILE PHOTO: The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration in Singapore November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas White

Net loss attributable to shareholders was $4.03 billion, or $12.07 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $15.15 billion, or $38.58 per share, a year earlier.

The company said it took an impairment charge of $3.2 billion related to its dry-eye drug Restasis, as well as $1.3 billion in impairment charge related to Teva securities.

Net revenue rose 11.4 percent to $4.03 billion.

(This story corrects to add dropped word “profit” in paragraph two.)

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

