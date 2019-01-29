Botox maker Allergan's 2019 revenue forecast misses estimates

FILE PHOTO - The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration in Singapore November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

(Reuters) - Allergan Plc on Tuesday forecast 2019 revenue below analysts’ estimates, as the company faces impending competition for its second-most important medicine, the eye drug Restasis.

The company’s shares fell 3 percent before the opening bell.

Allergan has warned that profits will be hurt once generics of Restasis hit the market after a bid to protect that drug’s patents met regulatory scrutiny.

Sales of Restasis fell 17.7 percent to $341.6 million in the fourth quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned $4.29 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $4.15 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Net revenue fell to $4.1 billion from $4.33 billion.

The company forecast full-year 2019 revenue of $15 billion-$15.3 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of $15.40 billion.