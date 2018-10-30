Botox sales power Allergan's profit beat, forecast raise

A sign marks Allergan's offices in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S., July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Allergan Plc (AGN.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and lifted its full-year adjusted earnings forecast on Tuesday, powered by double-digit growth in sales of blockbuster wrinkle treatment Botox.

The company said it expects $16.20-$16.60 per share for the full year, up from its previous forecast of $16.00-$16.50 per share.

While Botox continues to dominate the medical aesthetics market and lead the company’s sales, its second-most important drug - eye disease treatment Restasis - faces threat of impending competition from copycat generic drugs in the United States after a bid to protect that drug’s patents met regulatory scrutiny.

Restasis sales fell 18.5 percent to $311.6 million in the quarter.

Botox sales jumped 13.6 percent to $879.7 million in the quarter. Analysts had expected sales of $847.4 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Excluding items, the company earned $4.25 per share, beating analysts’ average expectation of $4.04, according to Refinitiv data.

The company posted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of $37.9 million, or 11 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with loss of $4.03 billion, or $12.07 per share, a year ago, which included a one-time charge.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $3.91 billion.