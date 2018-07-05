FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 5, 2018 / 1:54 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Volatility to dent Allianz's fund business in 2018: board member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Recent volatility in financial markets is taking the shine off Allianz’s (ALVG.DE) asset management business, which includes U.S. bond giant Pimco, a board member told Reuters.

“The flow position will be far more muted this year,” Jacqueline Hunt, the Allianz board member who oversees the German insurer’s asset management businesses, said.

In 2017, Allianz reeled in 150 billion euros ($175.25 billion) in net inflows, a record for a single year.

“We won’t see that repeat this year,” she said.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Tom Sims; Writing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.