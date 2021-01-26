Breakingviews - The Exchange: Too much stimulus stores up big risk

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - That’s the view of Oliver Baete, CEO of Allianz. Markets are pricing in vaccination perfection, as they’ve grown dependent on central bank and government largesse, he tells Rob Cox. But for the $97 billion German insurer, there’s still opportunity to be had in the year ahead.
