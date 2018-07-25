FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
July 25, 2018 / 2:08 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

JD.com gets regulatory nod for 30 percent stake in Allianz China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The China unit of global insurance giant Allianz SE (ALVG.DE) has been approved to double its registered capital with e-commerce giant JD.com Inc (JD.O) as the leading investor in a fresh round of fundraising.

FILE PHOTO: A JD.com sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

JD.com has been approved to invest 483 million yuan ($71.11 million) for a 30 percent stake in Allianz China, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in an online notice released late on Tuesday.

Following the investment, JD.com will become the second largest shareholder in the insurance firm, according to the notice.

JD.com announced its initial investment plan of buying a 33 percent stake in Allianz China in April as the tech company steps up its push into the country’s financial services sector with a wide range of products.

Allianz SE will hold 50 percent in the China unit following the capital injections, according to the notice.

Reporting by Reuters China Finance team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.