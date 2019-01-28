Allianz provided some reinsurance for burst Vale dam: sources

FILE PHOTO - The logo of insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company building in Puteaux at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, outside Paris, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz may have to cover some of the costs of the dam collapse at Vale’s Corrego do Feijao mine in Brazil, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Allianz’s Global Corporate & Specialty division (AGCS) leads a consortium of reinsurers that assumed some risks from Vale’s local insurers, the sources said on Monday.

Allianz declined to comment on the exposure, which was earlier reported by the Versicherungsmonitor trade publication.

The mining dam burst on Friday, triggering a deadly mudslide which buried mining facilities and nearby homes in the town of Brumadinho, killing 60 people. Nearly 300 other people are unaccounted for.