Allianz says Germany chief Knof resigns for health reasons
September 19, 2017 / 7:02 AM / a month ago

Allianz says Germany chief Knof resigns for health reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) - Allianz’s Germany chief Manfred Knof will step down by the end of the year for health reasons and be replaced by Italy chief Klaus-Peter Roehler, the insurance giant said on Tuesday.

The new country head for Italy will be Giacomo Campora.

Allianz CEO Oliver Baete praised Roehler in a statement.

“He has a wealth of experience in the Property & Casualty business as well as in Life insurance. Under his leadership, Allianz in Italy made great strides in the digitalization of its Italian business.”

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Christoph Steitz

