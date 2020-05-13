Brazilian parking company Allpark raises $59 million in IPO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian parking company Allpark will raise 345 million reais ($59 million) with an initial public offering, according to public records released by Brazil’s industry watchdog CVM.

The company priced the offering at 10.50 reais per share, the bottom of the suggested price range. But two sources with knowledge of the matter said the IPO had enough demand that allowed the company to sell the over allotment. One of the sources said there was demand from foreign investors.