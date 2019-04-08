Health News
April 8, 2019 / 11:17 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Alnylam, Regeneron to partner for RNAi treatments

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Monday agreed to partner to develop treatments for eye and central nervous system diseases using RNA interference.

Regeneron will make a $400 million upfront payment to Alnylam and to purchase $400 million of Alnylam equity at a price per share of $90.

Alnylam is eligible to receive up to an additional $200 million in milestone payments upon achievement of certain criteria during early clinical development for the programs.

Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
