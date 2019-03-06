Alnylam's gene-silencing drug meets main goal in late-stage study

(Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its gene-silencing drug for treating a rare, painful disease met the main goal in a late-stage trial.

The drug, givosiran, met the main goal of reducing the annualized rate of composite porphyria attacks compared to placebo in patients with acute intermittent porphyria (AIP), the company said in a statement.

Givosiran, however, did not meet four of its nine secondary goals which included daily pain, nausea and fatigue levels.

The drug was tested in people with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP), a family of rare diseases that affects the liver and causes debilitating attacks that render most disabled. Acute intermittent porphyria is the most common subtype of AHP.

Currently, there are no approved treatments to prevent the attacks and treat the chronic symptoms of the disease.

Alnylam called the safety and tolerability profile of the drug “encouraging” and said it plans to complete its regulatory submissions for givosiran to the United States and the European Union in mid-2019.