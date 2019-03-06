Alnylam's gene-silencing drug meets main goal in late-stage study

(Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its gene-silencing drug for treating a rare, painful disease met the main goal in a late-stage trial.

The drug, givosiran, met the main goal of reducing the annualized rate of composite porphyria attacks compared to placebo, the company said in a statement.

Givosiran was tested in people with acute hepatic porphyria, a family of rare diseases that affects the liver and causes debilitating attacks that render most disabled.

Alnylam said it plans to complete its regulatory submissions for the drug to the United States and the European Union in mid-2019.