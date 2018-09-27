Alnylam's gene-silencing drug shows efficacy in late-stage trial

(Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday its gene-silencing drug for a rare, painful genetic disease was found to be effective in a late-stage trial, putting the firm on track for a faster approval from U.S. regulator.

The drug, givosiran, showed significant reduction in urinary aminolevulinic acid in patients with acute hepatic porphyria, the company said, citing interim data from the trial.

Acute hepatic porphyria is a family of rare diseases that affects the liver and has no approved treatments.

The company plans to apply for accelerated approval by the end of the year, which will allow the firm to launch the drug in the United States even when the results of the full trial are pending.

Last month, the U.S. FDA approved Alnylam’s Onpattro, the first ever gene-silencing drug for a rare genetic disorder.