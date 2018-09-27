Early approval of Alnylam's gene-silencing drug in question

(Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday early data from its trial for gene-silencing drug givosiran showed it was effective, but added it might have to hold off on earlier plans to seek an accelerated approval from U.S. regulators.

Shares in the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based developer fell nearly 4 percent to $87.72, after rising slightly in premarket trade.

Alnylam said the drug was being tested in people with acute hepatic porphyria, a family of rare diseases that affects the liver and causes debilitating attacks that render most disabled.

The firm had earlier indicated it was hoping to seek an accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before the trial is complete early next year. It reiterated that message in a statement on the tests on Thursday.

However, on a conference call with analysts later, company officials said that the fast pace of enrollment in its trial might lead the FDA instead to wait for the full results of the trial. That would push its application back by 4 to 6 months.

“It is possible the FDA could ask (the) company to wait another 6 months until the full data is released,” one executive told the call. The company

While there were no deaths in the trial, 22 percent of those on the drug reported serious side effects, versus 10 percent of patients given a placebo.

There are no approved treatments for acute hepatic porphyria and Alnylam estimates about 1,000 patients in the U.S. have a severe form of the disease and about 5,000 suffer from less frequent attacks.

In the interim data revealed on Thursday, the company said patients with the condition that were administered givosiran showed significant reduction in aminolevulinic acid (ALA), a protein in urine.

High levels of ALA are considered to trigger an increase in “attacks” experienced by patients.

Alnylam did not disclose the extent to which givosiran affected patients with the disease, or provide additional data on the drug’s safety.