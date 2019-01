MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican petrochemical company Alpek (ALPEKA.MX), a unit of conglomerate Alfa (ALFAA.MX), said on Wednesday it had agreed to purchase a PET recycling plant in Richmond, Indiana from Perpetual Recycling Solutions, LLC.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, Alpek said in a statement, without providing further details. The plant has a capacity of 45,000 tonnes per year.