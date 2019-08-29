Greece's Alpha Bank grows second quarter profit on higher fee and commissions

FILE PHOTO: A man withdraws money at an Alpha Bank branch ATM in central Athens, Greece, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ATHENS (Reuters) - Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) grew its net earnings in the second quarter on the back of higher fees and trading income, Greece’s fourth-largest lender by assets said on Thursday.

Alpha, 11 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a net profit from continuing operations of 59.4 million euros ($66.20 million) after net earnings of 27.5 million euros in the first quarter.

The bank’s non-performing loans ratio dropped to 32.7% of its book from 33% at the end of March. Provisions for bad debt edged higher to 246 million euros from 243 million euros in January-to-March.