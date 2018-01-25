FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 1:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Google rolls out new addition to 'Mute This Ad' feature

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google rolled out a new addition to its ads settings that will enable users to mute reminder ads in apps and on websites that partner with the company to show the ads.

Reminder ads are reminders of a website that users have browsed in the past for a product. With the new feature, Google users will be able to mute the reminder ads.

Google plans to expand the new tool to control ads on YouTube, Search, and Gmail in the coming months, Jon Krafcik,

group product manager for data privacy and transparency wrote in a blog post on Thursday. (bit.ly/2n9mzUH)

The new feature is an addition to Google’s ad-muting tools that have been around since 2012 that allow users to hide specific unwanted ads or advertisers.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane

