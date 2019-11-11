Business News
November 11, 2019 / 7:16 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Google secret project gathers health data of millions of Americans: WSJ

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google is teaming up with a health-care company on a secret project to collect personal health-related information of millions of Americans across 21 states, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Google launched "Project Nightingale" last year with St. Louis-based Ascension, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter and internal documents. (on.wsj.com/2q3WCer)

Google and Ascension did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The data involved in Project Nightingale includes lab results, doctor diagnoses and hospitalization records, among other categories, and amounts to a complete health history, complete with patient names and dates of birth, the Journal reported.

The news follows an earlier announcement from Google that it would buy Fitbit Inc for $2.1 billion, aiming to enter wearables segment and invest in digital health.

Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

