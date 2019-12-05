Alphabet's Waymo expands app to iPhone devices in Phoenix

FILE PHOTO: A Waymo employee hails a ride during a demonstration in Chandler, Arizona, November 29, 2018. Picture taken November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Caitlin O’Hara

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Waymo said on Thursday its app will now be available to iPhone users in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Alphabet Inc unit began offering fully automated rides, without attendants in the vehicle, to a few hundred early users of its robo-taxi service in Phoenix in October.

The company, which launched the first commercial automated ride-hailing service last December, now has over 1,500 monthly active riders - those who took at least one ride in the past 28 days.