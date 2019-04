FILE PHOTO: Eric Schmidt, Technical Advisor, Alphabet Inc. speaks at the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Google parent company Alphabet Inc said on Tuesday former chairman and chief executive officer of the internet search giant, Eric Schmidt, will step down from its board at the end of his term in June.

Alphabet said Robin Washington, chief financial officer of Gilead Sciences Inc, will join its board.