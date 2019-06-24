Factbox: Alphabet unveils Toronto smart city master plan details

(Reuters) - Alphabet on Monday released details of a proposed smart city development for Toronto, outlining plans in a 1,500 page document. Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff said at a press conference that Sidewalk Labs, an Alphabet unit, will not disclose personal information to third parties without explicit consent and will not sell personal information.

FILE PHOTO: The downtown skyline and CN Tower are seen past the eastern waterfront area envisioned by Alphabet Inc's Sidewalk Labs as a new technical hub in the Port Lands district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Here are some facts on Sidewalk Toronto:

SIZE:

The Quayside development is said to occupy 12 acres, the Villiers West taking up 19 acres, and the rest of the IDEA District at 159 acres.

JOB CREATION:

Sidewalk Labs says in the proposal that up to 93,000 jobs could be generated, with 44,000 permanent, direct jobs by 2040. Out of the 44,000 jobs, a little over half are said to be in manufacturing and cultural work, around a quarter in administrative support, retail and transit, and 10,000 in finance, real estate and management.

SUSTAINABILITY:

The smart city proposal indicates that the Quayside would emit 85% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to downtown Toronto, with the full-scale development called the IDEA District at 89% fewer emissions. Projects like energy efficient housing, a facility that converts organic food waste into biogas and a clean thermal grid for heating and cooling are pitched.

HOUSING AFFORDABILITY:

Half of the houses are “purpose-built” rental units, with additional affordable housing and middle-income housing units. The houses would be built out of mass timber sourced from a timber factory in Ontario which Sidewalk Labs plans to invest in to provide 2,500 full-time jobs over 20 years.

MOBILITY

A self-financing light rail transit extension connecting the Greater Toronto Area to the waterfront, a freight logistics hub with underground delivery and every building accessible by cyclists is proposed. The light rail transit’s delivery would be accelerated by C$400 million in optional credit financing and pay for advanced infrastructure systems.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

The proposal says by 2040 the smart city will contribute C$14.2 billion annually to Canada’s GDP, C$4.3 billion in tax revenue and create 44,000 permanent jobs.

COST AND FUNDING

The Quayside and Villiers West is said to cost C$3.9 billion, with Sidewalk Labs and local partners planning a C$900 million equity investment. Additionally, Sidewalk Labs and their local partners say they would invest up to C$1.3 billion, which they expect will encourage primarily third parties to raise an estimated C$38 billion in total investment to cover the total project cost of infrastructure and real estate across the IDEA district.