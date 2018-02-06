FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Business News
February 6, 2018 / 8:04 PM / in 18 hours

Google to buy Chelsea Market building for over $2 billion: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O) has agreed to pay more than $2 billion for New York City’s Chelsea Market building, the Real Deal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google, already the largest tenant with about 400,000 square feet in the building, is buying the property from Atlanta-based real estate investment firm Jamestown LP, the real estate website reported.

    Google's plans for the building were unclear but it is expected to maintain the status quo at the property's retail component, according to the report. (bit.ly/2BIfBzp)

    Alphabet could not be immediately reached for comment.

    The 1.2 million-square-foot office-and-retail property at 75 Ninth Avenue houses a popular food hall and such tenants as Major League Baseball, the New York 1 news channel and the Food Network.

    Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.