COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google will invest 4.5 billion Danish crowns ($690 million) in building a new data center in Fredericia, Denmark, its Danish unit announced on Tuesday.

Besides its plot in Fredericia, last year Google bought another plot in Denmark, in Aabenraa, next to a planned Apple Inc (AAPL.O) data center.