Google to invest data center and green energy in Denmark

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google will invest 4.5 billion Danish crowns ($690 mln) in building a new data center in Fredericia, Denmark, its Danish business said on Tuesday.

Google has also decided to actively pursue new green investment opportunities in Denmark and is evaluating a number of projects within onshore and offshore wind energy and solar energy, it said without naming any business partners.

Denmark is home to a large wind energy sector including turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems (VWS.CO) and offshore wind farm developer Orsted (ORSTED.CO).

Google said in September it had signed a 10-year deal to buy renewable energy from three new wind farms that are being built in Finland and which will power one of its data centers.

The new data center in Fredericia will employ 150 to 200 staff once it is completed in 2021, according to the plans.

Besides Fredericia, last year Google bought another plot in Denmark, in Aabenraa, next to a planned Apple Inc (AAPL.O) data center. Facebook (FB.O) has also planned a data center in Denmark.