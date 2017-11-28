Google adds 'finance' tab to search filters, revamps Google Finance

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc said on Tuesday users doing a Google search would now be able to filter results with a new “finance” tab, which works in the same way that its “images” or “news” tab does.

FILE PHOTO - The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The new search navigation tab gives users much of the same information that Google Finance does, including news on a company as well as details on its financials, the company said in a blog post.

Alphabet also said it will retire a few features from Google Finance, including the portfolio feature that allowed users to track their investments. (bit.ly/2Ae6Agq)