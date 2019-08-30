Business News
August 30, 2019 / 4:46 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Google to pay up to $200 million to FTC on YouTube probe: Politico

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is seen during the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai, China, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O) will pay in the range of $150 million to $200 million to settle the Federal Trade Commission’s investigation into YouTube’s alleged violation of a certain children’s privacy law, Politico reported on Friday.

The FTC voted 3-2 to approve the settlement and sent it over to the Justice Department as part of the review process, according to the report, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Details about other terms of the settlement were not immediately available, the report said.

Google was not immediately available for a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

