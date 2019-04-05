Google to pull plug on AI ethics council: Vox

FILE PHOTO: Workers set up the booth for Alphabet Inc's Google inside the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the venue for the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, China October 28, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google is dissolving its AI ethics council a week after it was formed, amid controversy over its board members, online news portal Vox reported on Thursday.

The council, launched last Tuesday, was meant to provide recommendations for Google and other companies and researchers working in areas such as facial recognition software, a form of automation that has prompted concerns about racial bias and other limitations.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.