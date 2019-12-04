Factbox: New Alphabet chief started at Google, made name with Android

(Reuters) - Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will replace company co-founder Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.
Below are some key facts about Pichai:
* Born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India on June 10, 1972
* An alumnus of Wharton business school, Stanford University and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
* Worked at consultant McKinsey & Co before Google
* First interviewed at Google on April 1, 2004, the same day that the company launched Gmail
* Widely credited for making the Google Chrome browser
* Pichai took over Android business from that group’s founder, Andy Rubin, managing the market leading smartphone operating system globally
* A year after Pichai took over Android, Google shipped 1 billion devices
* Prior to taking over as CEO, Pichai was in charge of product and engineering at Google’s Internet businesses
* Appointed CEO of Google in Nov. 2015
* Was widely seen as a potential successor to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) CEO Steve Ballmer before Satya Nadella took over in February 2014
* Loves to play chess
