Google to change how news results appear in Search for French users

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google will change how results for news articles appear on search results in France, the company said, complying with the new copyright law of European Copyright Directive that is being introduced in the country in late October.

Google said it would not show preview content in France, such as a few lines of text or a thumbnail image, for a European news publication unless the publisher instructs otherwise. (bit.ly/2l7a3YO)