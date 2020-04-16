Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Alphabet, gestures as he speaks during a session of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google will slow hiring for the rest of the year, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told the company’s staff in a memo on Wednesday.

“We’ll be slowing down the pace of hiring, while maintaining momentum in a small number of strategic areas, and onboarding the many people who’ve been hired but haven’t started yet”, a Google spokesperson said.

Bloomberg reported here the news earlier in the day.