Google Cloud absorbs Alphabet cybersecurity firm Chronicle

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc announced on Thursday that its year-old cybersecurity company, Chronicle, would be absorbed by its Google Cloud division because customers have been seeking an integrated offering.

Chronicle Chief Executive Stephen Gillett said in a blog post that the malware analysis and security threat investigation tools his unit was pitching to large corporations were complementary to the security tools offered by Google’s cloud computing business.

“Customers from each of our organizations have asked about using these solutions together, and combining our efforts will enable this,” he wrote.

Chronicle launched in January 2018 here and had grown to more than 100 employees.