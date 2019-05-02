Business News
Google spends hundreds of millions of dollars on content review: letter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google unit told a U.S. House panel it annually spends hundreds of millions of dollars on content review and said it manually reviewed over 1 million suspected “terrorist videos” on YouTube in the first three months of 2019.

Google disclosed in a April 24 letter made public Thursday that the manual review found 90,000 videos violated its terrorism policy. In March, following the live-streaming on social media of a mass shooting in New Zealand, the chair of the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security urged the top executives of Google, Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Microsoft Corp do a better job of removing violent political content.

