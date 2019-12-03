Business News
Google chief Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet as co-founders step aside

Paresh Dave

FILE PHOTO: Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during signing ceremony committing Google to help expand information technology education at El Centro College in Dallas, Texas, U.S. October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai will replace company co-founder Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc GOOGLE.O, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

“While it has been a tremendous privilege to be deeply involved in the day-to-day management of the company for so long, we believe it’s time to assume the role of proud parents—offering advice and love, but not daily nagging!” Page and fellow co-founder Sergey Brin wrote in the blog.

